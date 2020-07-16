Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,416,210,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $829,740,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,948,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after buying an additional 1,686,475 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,019,000 after buying an additional 1,394,544 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.