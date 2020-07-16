IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,382 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 33,195 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after buying an additional 29,001,705 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $54,551,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $72,579,000 after buying an additional 4,230,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,123,000 after buying an additional 3,149,466 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,648.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,649,791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 2,610,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.