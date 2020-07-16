Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.79 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

