Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $131.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.98. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

