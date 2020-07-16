American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 858.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $134.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

