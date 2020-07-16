SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,627 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of SpartanNash worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 55.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 11.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPTN stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $748.59 million, a PE ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.06. SpartanNash Co has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that SpartanNash Co will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $63,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on SpartanNash from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

