Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, June 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

