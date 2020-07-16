Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,328 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the first quarter worth about $3,636,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the first quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

