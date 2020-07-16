Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 7,681 Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Radius Health worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Radius Health by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 59,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 336,259 shares during the last quarter.

RDUS opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $612.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. Radius Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Radius Health Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Radius Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Radius Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 25,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $330,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,956,685 shares in the company, valued at $91,897,808.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

