Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,056 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.35% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,401 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 1,005.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,829 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $72,930.00. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPSI. BidaskClub cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

CPSI stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $354.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

