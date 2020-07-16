Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,433 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $5,377,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 92.1% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 320,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 153,850 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 399,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 133,015 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 34.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 49,845 shares during the period. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $23.71 on Thursday. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -790.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.67). Sunoco had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunoco from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Sunoco from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

