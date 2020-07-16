Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,220 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of Northfield Bancorp worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Northfield Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,791,000 after buying an additional 76,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Northfield Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,379,000 after buying an additional 70,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northfield Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 28,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northfield Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northfield Bancorp by 45.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 325,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 102,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Stahlin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 382,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,186. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 24,250 shares of company stock valued at $263,718 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

