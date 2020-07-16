Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 957 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.15% of FARO Technologies worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.70. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.39 million. Research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.