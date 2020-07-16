Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 36,029 Shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.29% of Verso worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Verso by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Verso during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Verso during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Verso by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Verso by 54.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verso alerts:

VRS stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. Verso Corp has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $414.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.14. Verso had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verso Corp will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

In other news, CEO John Adam St. sold 18,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $250,936.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Verso from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.