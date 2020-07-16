Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.21% of Aegion worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aegion by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Aegion by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Aegion by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 269,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 37,485 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aegion by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Aegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegion alerts:

Shares of AEGN stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Aegion Corp has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $287.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aegion Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

AEGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Aegion Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.