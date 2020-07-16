Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 6,028 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,532 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 51,945 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 28.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPH shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.33). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $401.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.