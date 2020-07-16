Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 26,026 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Hawaiian worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 113,257 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hawaiian by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Hawaiian by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HA. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of HA stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $675.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $559.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.50 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

