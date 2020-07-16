Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 27,866 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,483 shares in the company, valued at $986,630.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $500,623.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,032 shares of company stock valued at $999,462 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Longbow Research dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.01 million, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.61. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.83 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

