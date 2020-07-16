RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of RadNet worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,895,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after buying an additional 832,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RadNet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 88,973 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in RadNet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,100,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,008,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 41,127 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $172,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 537,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,295,432.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $77,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,193,923.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RDNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Sidoti boosted their price target on RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

RDNT stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. RadNet Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $849.56 million, a P/E ratio of 397.10 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RadNet Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

