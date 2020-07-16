Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,169 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.75% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $58.60 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

