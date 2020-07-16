Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.17 Million Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 11.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,994 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $690,806.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 154,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,277,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

MCRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

