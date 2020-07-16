Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 164,975 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,975 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Opko Health worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 473,605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 521,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 946,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 110,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPK opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. Opko Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.27.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.93 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Opko Health from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,454.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,175,000 shares of company stock worth $2,334,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

