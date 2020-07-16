First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,340 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of First Financial worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 1,108.6% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 29,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 28.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

THFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. First Financial’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

