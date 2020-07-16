Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of Insmed worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 16.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth $200,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 87.35% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

