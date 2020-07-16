Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 54,697 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 41,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

CNOB stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $541.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.37. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 23.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Huttle III sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,244,000.00. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

