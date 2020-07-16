Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 8,147 Shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCF. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the period.

Shares of DCF opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th.

About Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

