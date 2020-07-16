Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,135 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Preferred Bank worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after buying an additional 233,299 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,159,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFBC stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $592.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFBC. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

