Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.20 Million Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,402.1% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 108,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 101,654 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in LogMeIn by 575.6% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 150,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 128,350 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in LogMeIn by 407.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LogMeIn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in LogMeIn by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LogMeIn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

LOGM opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74. LogMeIn Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.