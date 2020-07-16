Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,179 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Amkor Technology worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,238,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 344,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 52,574 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 239,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $100,718.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $49,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $129,729.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,838 shares of company stock worth $205,208 over the last three months. 59.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

AMKR opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

