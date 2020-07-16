Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 178,826 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.38% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEQP. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,430,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after acquiring an additional 514,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 498,407 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,223,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,516,000 after acquiring an additional 235,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 235,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 86,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut Crestwood Equity Partners to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

CEQP stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $902.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 4.28. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $727.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.41 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 7.86%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

