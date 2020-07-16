Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 203,275 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 203,275 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at $128,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 55.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

GIL opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

