Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,306,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,166,000 after buying an additional 645,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,006,000 after buying an additional 74,612 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,906,000 after buying an additional 178,547 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLF. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of SLF opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

