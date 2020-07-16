Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 16,750 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Front Yard Residential worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter worth about $35,134,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter worth about $12,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Front Yard Residential by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,873,000 after buying an additional 121,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Front Yard Residential by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 64,430 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Front Yard Residential in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JMP Securities upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Front Yard Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 100,500 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $688,425.00. Also, Director Rochelle R. Dobbs acquired 29,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,046,011 shares of company stock valued at $7,546,951 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RESI opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.54. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.33 million during the quarter. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Front Yard Residential Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.