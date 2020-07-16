Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,637 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $999,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,349,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,509,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBA opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $409.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.82. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 25.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

