Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of National Research worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National Research by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 40.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.09. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 114.97%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In other National Research news, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $786,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,108.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

