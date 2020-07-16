Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,781 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.46% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 533,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after buying an additional 36,247 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 62,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 385.5% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53.

