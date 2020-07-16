Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $454,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 757,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,986,357.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 9,559 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $575,260.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,730,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,079 shares of company stock worth $3,541,408. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

