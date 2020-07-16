Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,744 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of 2U worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in 2U by 99.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in 2U by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. 2U Inc has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 2U from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on 2U from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at $26,783,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,084,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

