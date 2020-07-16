Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,858 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,014.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,112. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $41,971 over the last three months. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $15.18 on Thursday. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

