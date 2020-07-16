Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of RTI Surgical worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTIX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTI Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RTIX opened at $3.39 on Thursday. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $252.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that RTI Surgical Holdings Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of RTI Surgical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

