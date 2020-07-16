Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.60. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

