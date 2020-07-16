Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,442 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of DHI Group worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHX. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 678,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 366,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,125,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 191,274 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,720,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 158,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 104,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

In other news, Director Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 20,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $47,528.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,388.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia purchased 36,800 shares of DHI Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 203,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,777.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHX stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DHI Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $124.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $36.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.87 million. Equities analysts predict that DHI Group Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHX. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of DHI Group from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.