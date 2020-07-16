Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lydall were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDL. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lydall by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 178,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 56,857 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lydall alerts:

Shares of LDL stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Lydall, Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $26.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.94.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.34. Lydall had a negative net margin of 15.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $200.53 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LDL shares. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Lydall from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.