Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,616 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,616 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of American Superconductor worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

