Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 98,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $7.48 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $96.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($6.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($5.05). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $306.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $10,550,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

