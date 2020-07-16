Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,021 Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Misonix worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Misonix by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Misonix by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Misonix by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Misonix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Misonix by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSON stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. Misonix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 19.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Misonix from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Misonix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Misonix in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

