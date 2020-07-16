Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 65,297 Shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 1,026.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 998.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pearson by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pearson by 175.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 20,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $7.02 on Thursday. Pearson PLC has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Pearson to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

