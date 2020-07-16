Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,890 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ballard Power Systems worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 577,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 175,136 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.5% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 490,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 58,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 213.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 294,573 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 35.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 341,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 88,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of BLDP opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -121.65 and a beta of 1.60. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

