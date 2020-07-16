Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Bank Of Princeton worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. Bank Of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $120.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BPRN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Bank Of Princeton Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.