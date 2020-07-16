Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Covenant Transportation Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covenant Transportation Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of CVTI opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.30 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

